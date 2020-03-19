Branko Ivanković urges Iranians to stay at home to fight COVID19

“Dear all Iranian, I wish you Good news, Good health and Good episode of your life...Stay at home and take care of yourself and beloved ones and HAPPY NOWROUZ 1399,” Ivanković said.

Nowruz (meaning new day in Persian) marks the first day of spring and Persian New Year that is celebrated across the world by various countries, particularly in Afghanistan, Albania, Azerbaijan, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected thousands of people across the world, while over 7,900 have been killed. About 14,000 people in Iran have coronavius which killed 724 reportedly. Over 4,000 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Iran's Deputy Health Minister Ali-Reza Raeesi that the cases of COVID-19 infection reached 18,407 and its death toll mounted to 1,284 in the country.

He added that in the past 24 hours 1,046 new cases of the virus have been diagnosed, and 149 people have passed away.

