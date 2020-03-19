Europe to continue support for Iran in fight against COVID19: UK official

“The UK – and our E3 partners France and Germany – recently offered Iran a comprehensive package of both material and financial support worth EUR 5m to combat the rapid spread of coronavirus,” FCO spokesperson told IRNA on the condition of anonymity.

“We will continue to support global efforts to combat the outbreak of COVID-19, both in Iran and across the globe,” he added.

Concurrent with the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran and the world, the United States Department of Commerce blacklisted 24 Iranian individuals and entities for the alleged cooperation in the nuclear activities of Iran and Pakistan.

The Bureau of Industry and Security at US Department of Commerce announced that six other individuals and entities will be blacklisted for the alleged helping Iran nuclear and missile programs, Pakistan nuclear and missile program and for the efforts made in renovating the Russian army.

Meanwhile, the British media ‘The Guardian’ on Wedesday reported US government’s efforts for reducing US sanctions against Iran amid coronavirus outbreak.

Iranian Ambassador to the UK Hamid Baeidinejad in a message on Wednesday urged the UK media to increase international awareness regarding the inhuman nature of the US sanctions against Iran.

He added: “The US must stop terrorizing Iranian people and countries should disregard sanctions.”

