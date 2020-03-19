President Rouhani congratulates neighbors on Nowruz

Unfortunately, Nowruz this year has coincided with the outbreak of coronavirus in many countries, President Rouhani said.

He also called for maintaining cooperation for passing the crisis caused by this dangerous virus.

The Iranian president stressed sharing health and medical equipment and helping each other to confront coronavirus.

President Rouhani wished health and success for people in neighboring states.

Nowruz (meaning new day in Persian) marks the first day of spring and Persian New Year that is celebrated across the world by various countries, particularly in Afghanistan, Albania, Azerbaijan, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan.

