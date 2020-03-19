Official: Iran to receive two more medical consignments tonight

Speaking to IRNA on the sidelines of coronavirus committee meeting, Hossein Modarres Khiabani said Iranian industrial sector has organized producing mask, medical cloth, gloves and N95 face-mask and has increased its capacity to three fold.

He added that 100,000 scrubs are also included in the shipment.

The first consignment, including N-95 face-mask, three-layer mask and thermometer, was delivered to Iran on Tuesday.

Iran's Deputy Health Minister Ali-Reza Raeesi said on Thursday that the cases of COVID-19 infection reached 18,407 and its death toll mounted to 1,284 in the country.

