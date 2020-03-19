Envoy says Europe facing many problems over fighting COVID19

In his Twitter message, Baeidinejad described the two-week holiday in Iran as a golden opportunity for Iranian people to stay at home and to pass this dangerous stage.

He also congratulated Iranian over the New Year.

Thanks to its fear of the negative consequences of coronavirus on economic, political and social situation, Boris Johnson’s conservative government has so far adopted soft policies which has been widely criticized.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected thousands of people across the world, while near 9,000 have been killed. About 17,361 people in Iran are infected with the coronavirus, with 1,135 already succumbed to the deadly disease.

