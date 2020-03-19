Iran ready to help US to contain COVID19: Official

Speaking in a press conference on Thursday, Raeesi further advised the US to improve and strengthen its healthcare and medical system if it wishes to contain the coronavirus.

Referring to claims made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with regard to helping Iran, he said it would be better for an American medical official to comment on the issue as Pompeo is no expert in healthcare matters.

He added that US’ health and medical system is incapable of controlling COVID19 pandemic.

US President Donald Trump has restricted information system on coronavirus to government and no one is allowed to report with this regard, he noted.

He went on to say that all information of the outbreak of coronavirus is available in World Health Organization web site.

Raeesi said earlier that the cases of COVID-19 infection reached 18,407 and its death toll mounted to 1,284 in the country.

He added that in the past 24 hours 1,046 new cases of the virus have been diagnosed, and 149 people have passed away.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish