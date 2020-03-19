Turkmenistan donates medical safety-mask shipment to Iran

Speaking to IRNA, Iranian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Gholam Abbas Arbab Khales said this humanitarian measure aiming to help fighting coronavirus has been taken upon President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow’s order.

He added that Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei believes that Iran and Turkmenistan are not only neighbors but also relative.

Iranian diplomat noted that the shipment includes face-mask, water and food.

Iran's Deputy Health Minister Ali-Reza Raeesi said on Thursday that the cases of COVID-19 infection reached 18,407 and its death toll mounted to 1,284 in the country.

Raeesi went on to say that 5,979 infected Iranians have recovered so far.

He added that in the past 24 hours 1,046 new cases of the virus have been diagnosed, and 149 people have passed away.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish