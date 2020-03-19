ICRC official calls for increasing support for Iran's health system

"The #covid19 is having a massive impact on #Iran &its population," Cardon Christian wrote in his Twitter account.

"In last years, #Iran went through earthquakes, floods and epidemics... Efforts should be stepped-up asap to support their health actors/system dealing yet again with an unprecedented challenge @FCarboniICRC," he added.

Iran's Deputy Health Minister Ali-Reza Raeesi said on Thursday that the cases of COVID-19 infection reached 18,407 and its death toll mounted to 1,284 in the country.

9376**1424

