US sanctions impedes Iran to effectively fight against coronavirus

Khalil Shirgholami told Xinhua on Thursday that under the current conditions that the virus has changed into a global challenge, all the countries should demand the oppressive sanctions be lifted.

Referring to the solidarity and sympathy of the Iranian people with the Chinese at the beginning of the outbreak and the generous helps of China to Iran these days, Shirgholami said that together, we will defeat the problem.

In the recent days, the Chinese government, people, and companies made noticeable helps to Iran. Five shipments of various medical items have so far been sent to the consulate general of Iran in Guangzhou.

Iran's Deputy Health Minister Ali-Reza Raeesi said on Thursday that the cases of COVID-19 infection reached 18,407 and its death toll mounted to 1,284 in the country.

