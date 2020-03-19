Two additional flights return Iranians from Istanbul

Ramin Azari told reporters that one flight took place on Wednesday evening and the other one would take Iranian passengers from Turkey on Thursday.

Speaking on Wednesday evening, Azari said due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the entire Shahid Madani Airport in Tabriz gets disinfected on a regular basis three times a day.

The potentially deadly coronavirus has infected thousands of people across the world, having killed over 8,000 so far. About 17,361 people in Iran have been infected, from whom 1,135 have lost their lives, according to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

9417**2050

