Cuban Embassy hails Iran's efforts to curb coronavirus

The statement also gives the message of brotherhood and support, and wishes Iranian people prosperity and success.

The embassay said it issued the statement to highlight the fact that everybody sees the noticeable efforts made by medical staff of Iran and wanted to praise them.

The message, issued on the occasion of Nowruz, the New Year’s day in Iran, added that people of the great Iran are, on the one hand, fighting the coronavirus and on the other hand fighting an enemy that has no respect for morality and uses sanctions.

The Embassy of Cuba intends to show its friendship and support for the people of Iran and wish them prosperity and success, the message read.

The potentially deadly coronavirus has infected thousands of people across the world, having killed over 8,000 so far. About 17,361 people in Iran have been infected, from whom 1,135 have lost their lives, according to a senior official at the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Kianush Jahanpour.

