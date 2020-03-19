WHO hails Iran's national campaign against coronavirus

Adhanom made the description while speaking to Iran's Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki.

To control the outbreak of the coronavirus, self-declaration will be a great help, Adhanom noted.

About international support for Iran to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the WHO chief said Japan, Germany and China have expressed readiness to help Iran.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected thousands of people across the world, while near 9,000 have been killed. About 17,361 people in Iran are infected with the coronavirus, with 1,135 already succumbed to the deadly disease.

