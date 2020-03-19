Iranian official urges EU chambers of commerce to help remove sanctions

In his letter, addressed to the President of Eurochambres Christoph Leitl, he wrote that as you know COVID-19 outbreak is seriously threatening Iranians' lives.

In addition, US illegal sanctions have created main obstacles in the way of purchasing medicine and facilities needed for effective combat against the disease, he said, noting that the sanctions are clear examples of violating the most basic human principles.

Chambers of commerce which are taking the social responsibilities seriously are expected to pressure their respective governments to minimize impacts of sanctions, especially those related to imports of medicine and medical equipment, to help improve situation for the Iranian people, Shafei said.

"I strongly believe that humanitarian issues are of high significance for you. Therefore, in line with the positive attitude, you are expected to pave the way for buying medicine and medical equipment through talks with EU's chambers of commerce," he said.

