US imposes sanctions on Iranian nuclear scientists

In a statement on Wednesday, it claimed the reason is that these five individuals were involved in Iran’s pre-2004 nuclear weapons program the (“Emad Plan”) and continue to be employed in the same field to this day.

After work on the Emad Plan was stopped, Iran continued to preserve its Emad-era records and its cadre of nuclear weapons scientists including these individuals, it said.

The Department of Commerce’s Entity List contains foreign persons who are subject to specific export licensing requirements.

As the world learned from Iran’s Emad-era records unanswered questions remain regarding Iran’s undisclosed past nuclear-related activities.

The individuals added to the Commerce Entity List (along with their dates and places of birth) are: Aref Bali Lashak (September 19, 1963, Nowshar, Iran) served as a senior expert within the EMAD plan, Sayyed Mohammad Mehdi Hadavi (September 22, 1963, Tehran, Iran) was a project supervisor during the EMAD Plan, Kamran Daneshjou (July 5, 1957, Damavand, Iran) served as the head of EMAD plan project 111 (which according to the IAEA was an effort to modify a Shahab-3 re-entry vehicle to house a probable nuclear device); Mehdi Teranchi (July 5, 1956, Tehran, Iran) served as project supervisor in EMAD subproject 3/30 (which was in charge of nuclear explosive testing); Ali Mehdipour Omrani (April 16, 1973, Tonekabon, Iran) served as senior expert in EMAD subproject 3/11 (the project simulation group in charge of nuclear weapons design).

It further threatened that individuals working for Iran’s proliferation-sensitive programs should be aware of the reputational and financial risks to which they expose themselves.

