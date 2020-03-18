Zarif calls for forging new path to emerge from COVID19

"If we are to make the world that will emerge from #COVID19 a better one, we must seize the opportunity to forge new path," Zarif tweeted on Wednesday.



He added: “My thoughts on the occasion of #Nowruz, the Persian New Year.”

Nowruz (meaning new day in Persian) marks the first day of spring and Persian New Year that is celebrated across the world by various countries, particularly in Afghanistan, Albania, Azerbaijan, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan.

It was registered as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2009 by the UN.

Iranian Foreign Minister also released an English video in which he said "My country is among the hardest hit by the coronavirus even like other nations we are now learning how to better confront it sadly a huge part of the danger Iranians face is due to restrictions unjustly imposed on them the United States government....Even amid this pandemic the US government has been fully refused to lift its unlawful and collective punishment making it virtually impossible for us to even buy medicine and medical equipment."

