Iranian diplomat urges global community to join campaign to disregard Iran sanctions

Referring to adverse impacts of inhumane and oppressive sanctions of the US on countering coronavirus outbreak in Iran, Seyyed Javad Qavam-Shahidi's letter recalled worldwide spread of the killer coronavirus outbreak as a serious threat to humanity, saying that the fatal virus knows no border, race, religion and color and it has targeted the entire humanity.

It is essential for all countries to rise up against the internecine catastrophe and cooperate with each other in minimizing its social and economic and humanitarian impacts, he said.

Like the other countries, Iran is also grappling with the deadly virus and despite sanitary measures, the virus spreads rapidly, as a large number of people lost their lives, he said, hailing Iran's measures to counter the spread of the virus since the virus broke out nearly one month ago.

While Iranian people were fighting against the viral outbreak over the past days and weeks, the US government's unilateral and anti-human sanctions hampered access to sanitary facilities and made it difficult for the Iranian officials to tackle the epidemic.

Since Donald Trump has taken office as the US president, the US government has imposed more than 100 sanctions against Iran and even created obstacles in the way of importing non-sanctioned goods including food and medicine, he said, noting that the sanctions are running counter to United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 and are clear examples of state terrorism breaching the right for access of Iranian people to health and life.

They are in fact a type of genocide, the ambassador reiterated.

Under the difficult conditions faced by the entire world, Iranian government expects friendly country of Georgia to show reaction to US' unilateralism and ask it to soon stop the sanctions which has adversely affected lives of the people.

Iran's ambassador further noted that it is duty of all countries to counter the 'unknown' virus, otherwise it will not remain limited to the countries currently facing it.

