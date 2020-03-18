Envoy urges UK media to increase int’l awareness regarding US inhuman sanctions

“In a letter to UK media, we requested them to urgently increase international awareness regarding inhuman nature of the US sanctions impeding Iran to mobilize all its resources to fight #Coronavirus,” Baeidinejad wrote on his Twitter account.

He added: “The US must stop terrorizing Iranian people and countries should disregard sanctions.”

Iranian diplomat has so far held meetings with UK media over developments in bilateral and international issues.

Concurrent with the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran and the world, the United States Department of Commerce blacklisted 24 Iranian individuals and entities for the alleged cooperation in the nuclear activities of Iran and Pakistan.

The Bureau of Industry and Security at US Department of Commerce announced that six other individuals and entities will be blacklisted for the alleged helping Iran nuclear and missile programs, Pakistan nuclear and missile program and for the efforts made in renovating the Russian army.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that "unlawful US sanctions drained Iran's economic resources, impairing ability to fight #COVID19, They literally kill innocents, It is immoral to observe them: doing so has never saved anyone from future US wrath. Join the growing global campaign to disregard US sanctions on Iran."

