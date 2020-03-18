Georgia Pharmacy Association sends anti-COVID19 shipment to Iran

Iranian embassy in Tbilisi wrote on its Twitter account that the shipment has been sent to Iran through Qeshm Airline extraordinary flight.

Earlier, Foreign Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah announced $10 million in aid to Iran to confront coronavirus.

Meanwhile, The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) sent its third medical equipment aid package to Iran in support of children against coronavirus on Monday.

Some other countries, including China, the UAE, Germany, France, the UK, Japan, Turkey, Qatar, Azerbaijan, and Russia, have sent aid to Iran to help the country fight the potentially fatal disease.

