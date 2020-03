The donation has been sent to the capital city of Tehran by 11 trucks.

Thanking China for the measure, Tehran Mayor Pirouz Hanachi called for mutual cooperation in various areas.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran's Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said that 17,361 Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran and 1,135 of them have succumbed to death.

