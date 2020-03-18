Iranian football club launches staying indoors campaign to combat disease

The football players have begun the campaign by informing people on social media.

The campaign is aimed at encouraging Iranians to stay at home to be away from the virus.

The players called on all people to avoid going on trips on the occasion of the Iranian New Year.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran's Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said that 17,361 Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran and 1,135 of them have succumbed to death.



