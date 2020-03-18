Mar 18, 2020, 3:02 PM
Official: Coronavirus death toll hits 1,135 in Iran

Tehran, March 18, IRNA – Iran's Deputy Health Minister said on Wednesday that 5,710 people out of a total of 17,361 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 1,135 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Alireza Raisi said that 1,192 new affected cases have been identified since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 147 people succumbed to death due to the virus, he added.

He noted that 213 new cases in Tehran, 22 in Qom, 21 in Gilan, 162 in Isfahan, 76 in Alborz, 61 in Mazandaran, 23 in Markazi, 53 in Qazvin, 60 in Semnan, 20 in Golestan, 30 in Razavi Khorasan, 60 in Fars, 39 in Lorestan, 84 in East Azarbaijan, 28 in Khuzestan, 45 in Yazd, 20 in Zanjan, 22 in Kordestan, 10 in Ardebil, 7 in Kermanshah, 11 in Kerman, 13 in Hamedan, 6 in Sistan and Baluchestan, 12 in Hormuzgan, 21 in South Khorasan, 11 in North Khorasan, 4 in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, 10 in Ilam, 42 in West Azarbaijan, 13 in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province and 4 in Bushehr have been affected by the deadly virus.

