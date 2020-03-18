Official: Coronavirus death toll hits 1,135 in Iran

Alireza Raisi said that 1,192 new affected cases have been identified since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 147 people succumbed to death due to the virus, he added.

He noted that 213 new cases in Tehran, 22 in Qom, 21 in Gilan, 162 in Isfahan, 76 in Alborz, 61 in Mazandaran, 23 in Markazi, 53 in Qazvin, 60 in Semnan, 20 in Golestan, 30 in Razavi Khorasan, 60 in Fars, 39 in Lorestan, 84 in East Azarbaijan, 28 in Khuzestan, 45 in Yazd, 20 in Zanjan, 22 in Kordestan, 10 in Ardebil, 7 in Kermanshah, 11 in Kerman, 13 in Hamedan, 6 in Sistan and Baluchestan, 12 in Hormuzgan, 21 in South Khorasan, 11 in North Khorasan, 4 in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, 10 in Ilam, 42 in West Azarbaijan, 13 in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province and 4 in Bushehr have been affected by the deadly virus.

