Shamkhani terms blame-game as US strategy to escape accountability

In his Twitter message, Shamkhani urged US officials to provide explanations about US’ role in producing and spreading coronavirus and continuation of crimes against Iranians.

Instead of promoting false accusations against Iran and China, US officials should respond over their country’s role in producing and spreading coronavirus and continuation of crimes against Iranians through economic sanctions.

Some American officials have recently accused Iran and China of playing major role in spreading coronavirus in other countries.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a Twitter message called for joining the global campaign to disregard the US' anti-Iran sanctions.

"They literally kill innocents, he said adding: "It is immoral to observe them: doing so has never saved anyone from future US wrath."

The head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education said on Tuesday that 16,169 Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran and 988 of them have succumbed to death.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish