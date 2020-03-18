President Rouhani: ­­Iran experiencing economic growth despite pressures

President Rouhani made the remark at the conclusion of the last session of his cabinet during the country Iranian year which is to close March 19, 2020.

He said despite the pressures imposed on the people, economy and oil industry, Iran managed for the first time to control the country without using oil money.

Rouhani said that during the first three quarters of the Iranian year, the economic growth was positive both with and without oil.

He hoped that the country would have the same growth in the last quarter as well.

He said despite all the US sanctions, Iran opened huge project, which was a slam on the face of the US.

Iran also managed to lower the point-by-point inflation from 52% to 25% with the government increasing the salaries for 20%, he added.

Congratulating the upcoming New Year to the Iranian people, he regretted loss of a number of nation's cherished people in Nowruz.

He said some of such people were assassinated by the US terrorists, some lost their lives in the incident of the Ukrainian plane crash, or the funeral procession of Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani, or the coronavirus.

There was a flood in spring that caused tremendous damage. Of course, it filled up ground waters, electricity production became better, and rivers flew with more water, he said.

He added 80,000 houses which were partially damaged by the floods were repaired, some 30,000 were reconstructed though the job is not finished yet.

Reviewing the political development during the year, he said that Iran reduced commitments to the nuclear deal in response to those countries that couldn’t keep their commitments. Now, the nuclear activities are being pursued with no limitations.

He also said that a great job has been done in the nuclear industry that will be announced on April 8, Iran’s National Nuclear Industry Day.

President Rouhani said that Iran defeated the US in international courts. They assassinated Iran’s General Soleimani, Iran has not forgiven and will not forgive that. Iranian military responded the terror move with the roar of missiles in a way that the US will never forget it because that was the first time that saw a reaction to their wrong wild move.

