Mar 18, 2020
Iranian wrestling champion calls on other Iranian champions to be “ambassadors of health”

Hamedan, March 18, IRNA – Mohammd-Hossein Soltani, a veteran Iranian wrestler and a 2012 World Cup champion, called on all Iranian champions to carry out their share in the fight against the new coronavirus and be the “ambassadors of health”.

Soltani told IRNA on Wednesday that the sport champions can set a good model for other classes of society.

Any negligence in the face of the virus epidemic could inflict irrepairable damages to the members of all Iranian families, he said.  

He advised all the people to remain at their homes and obey health care rules.

“I went to different places as far as I could and made the necessary advice about how to contain the epidemic,” Soltani said.

He said that he and some other well-known Iranian sport figures have distributed health packages to the poor.  

