Iranian student in US initiates campaign to help elderly with shopping to contain coronavirus

Speaking to IRNA correspondent in New York, Zahra Rahmati said, "Let me remind the people at these difficult days that some people, the elderly in particular, may not be able to go out of their homes and need some others to go out and buy their basic needs such as medicine."

There may be some people who have difficulty shopping their essential needs from the supermarkets, Rahmati said.

She said that she and her friends are enrolling volunteer people who are ready to go out and do shopping for the people at risk. They can be reached when necessary.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish