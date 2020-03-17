Sweden, Iran FMs discuss global developments on phone

During the telephone conversation, Zarif stressed the need for countering and not abiding by the US illegal and unilateral sanctions against Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran's new ambassador to Stockholm Ahmad Masoumifar on Tuesday sent separate letters to the Swedish political, parliamentary figure, economic and international organizations and media outlets, recalling threats of coronavirus spread across the world and stressed the need for global consensus to fight it.

He announced that US illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation are serious obstacle in the way of effective campaign against the viral outbreak, as they have threaten lives of many in the country.

Masoumifar called on the Swedish officials to ignore US oppressive sanctions in view of moral principles and humanitarian considerations.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish