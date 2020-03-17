Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to protest mistreatment of Iranian students

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with the ambassador to voice Iran's protest to the mistreatment of the Iranian infected students by the police and medical personnel in the hospital.

Araghchi described Hungarian government's decision to expel 15 Iranian students suspected of coronavirus as unacceptable, urging the ambassador to convey Iran's protest to the country's officials.

He also highlighted responsibility of the Hungarian government in providing sanitary and treatment facilities to the Iranian students.

Hungarian ambassador, for his part, presented a report on the latest situation on coronavirus outbreak in the country as well as the government's measures in containing it and promised to convey Iranian government's request to the respective government at the earliest.

Some 2,500 Iranian students are currently studying in Hungary.

