WeGO accompanying Iran in removing sanctions: Sec-Gen

He made the remarks in response to Shiraz Mayor Heydar Eskandar-Pour's letter about the need to stop the oppressive sanctions against Iran while the country is grappling with the global pandemic of the new coronavirus.

In the message which was released by Shiraz Municipality's Public Relations and International Affairs Department, he expressed deepest condolences over victims of the coronavirus which has severely affected the world.

As a citizen of South Korea which is hardly hit by the virus, he said, he fully understands sufferings of the Iranian people, assuring that the world will overcome the virus sooner or later.

He also agreed with Shiraz Mayor that the sanctions create obstacles in the way of the Iranian people including Shiraz citizens who should be treated at the earliest under the current conditions.

Earlier, Shiraz Mayor has written to friendly and sisterhood cities and international organizations to make voices of the citizens heard by the world that oppressive sanctions are clear examples of war crimes which should be eliminated.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish