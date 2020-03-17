Athletes invite Iranians to stay indoors to prevent COVID2019

Iranian cyclist Mahdi Sohrabi told IRNA that he will also stay at home to join the national campaign for fighting coronavirus.

Due the fact that defeating coronavirus is a priority at the moment, most of the Iranian athletes tend to play their part in defeating this dangerous disease.

He urged all the Iranians to be united to overcome the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Iranian champion in powerlifting Ali Khosravi Pouya joined the national campaign to fight coronavirus, saying staying at home campaign is the key to defeat the pandemic.

He added that in addition to the efforts made by the Iranian Health Ministry and all executive administrations in preventing coronavirus outbreak, containing it requires people’s participation.

In the meantime, Gelareh Nazemi, Iranian fustal referee stressed that we could only fight coronavirus by staying at home.

She urged people to observe health tips, saying she has also stayed at home.

The head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education said on Tuesday that 16,169 Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran and 988 of them have succumbed to death.

