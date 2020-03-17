Chinese journalists sympathize with Iranian media on fighting COVID-19

Since the outbreak of coronavirus in China, the Iranian government and people offered their solidarity with Chinese people and helped them in that difficult time, the statement reads.

Now, the situation in China is improving and if valuable supports of the international community, including Iran, did not exist, such a great victory was not possible, it added.

Chinese people will always appreciate such friendship, ACJA reiterated.

ACJA referred to the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran, saying they understand the problems that Iranians are facing with.

The infectious disease makes us feel that the international community has a common future and all countries should take care of each other against international challenges.

ACJA expressed hope for the journalists of Belt and Road Initiative member states to be able to make all countries media united and stand against releasing gossips.

The head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education said on Tuesday that 16,169 Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran and 988 of them have succumbed to death.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

All-China Journalists Association (ACJA) is a national non-governmental organization composed of press institutions at the national level, journalists associations of provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, journalists associations of special trades, and major institutions engaged in journalism education and research.

