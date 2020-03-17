Zarif invites all to join global campaign to disregard US sanctions

"Unlawful US sanctions drained Iran's economic resources, impairing ability to fight #COVID19," Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.



"They literally kill innocents, he said adding: "It is immoral to observe them: doing so has never saved anyone from future US wrath."



"Join the growing global campaign to disregard US sanctions on Iran," Zarif noted.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that despite the US claims that medical items are not sanctioned, they have practically blocked the way and have not let Iran's financial resources in other countries enter Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA).

Mousavi said the US’ measures are nothing but deception.

They have launched a financial channel but they do not let "us enter our financial resources in other countries into it".

"We have been negotiating with one of the countries in which we have financial resources" and they claim that Americans are creating a roadblock for entering resources into the channel and take advantage of them in this situation.

The head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education said on Tuesday that 16,169 Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran and 988 of them have succumbed to death.

