Mar 17, 2020, 4:50 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 83718689
0 Persons

Tags

My share in fighting coronavirus epidemic:

Football star calls on Iranians to stay home for combating disease

Football star calls on Iranians to stay home for combating disease
Iranian female footballer Somayeh Khorrami

Tehran, March 17, IRNA – Iran's Top scorer in the Women's Football League Somayeh Khorrami on Tuesday called on all Iranians to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus. 

Quarantine yourself at home; she said, adding that eradicating the virus requires the empathy and unity of Iranians.

Iranian female footballer underlined that we all need to feel responsible for fighting against the disease.

Earlier, the head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kianoush Jahanpour said on Tuesday that 16,169 Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran and 988 of them have succumbed to death.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 0 =