Football star calls on Iranians to stay home for combating disease

Quarantine yourself at home; she said, adding that eradicating the virus requires the empathy and unity of Iranians.

Iranian female footballer underlined that we all need to feel responsible for fighting against the disease.

Earlier, the head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kianoush Jahanpour said on Tuesday that 16,169 Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran and 988 of them have succumbed to death.

