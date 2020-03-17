Mar 17, 2020, 4:33 PM
Azad Uni. sings MOU with Iran-China Center for Advanced Technology

Tehran, March 17, IRNA – Head of Research and Laboratory of Azad University Babak Negahdari said on Tuesday that the university has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iran-China Advanced Technology Center to broaden cooperation on scientific fields.

The MoU was signed between the Islamic Azad University Research and Laboratory Network and the Iran-China Center for Advanced Technology, said Babak  Negagdari on Tuesday.

The MoU is a joint collaboration between the parties to implement and identify the projects required by Chinese state and non-governmental industries and institutions, he said adding that the collaboration is to empower and train professors at Azad University through exchange of visits and scientific delegations.

