Russia DFM says Moscow is examining avenues to help Iran contain coronovirus

He said in a phone conversation with Iran’s ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali.

Russia has recently joined the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) with Iran.

He assured the Iranian ambassador that Russia will continue with its assistance to Iran in the battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

Moscow will make every effort to expand cooperation with Iran through different means, including INSTEX, Ryabkov said.

The Russian deputy foreign minister reiterated that his country has taken different measures to counter the US unilateral sanctions on Iran.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, appreciated Moscow’s assistance in the combat against the coronavirus outbreak as the disease is now being globally characterized as a pandemic.

Jalali also appreciated Russia’s reasonable stance against the US unilateral and illegal sanctions against Iran, saying the world states need to cooperate to put an end to this US policy.

