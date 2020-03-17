Kuwait sends aid to Iran to fight coronavirus

According to the public relations office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister of Kuwait in a telephone conversation with Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday while expressing solidarity with the Iranian government and Iranians in the contract the outbreak of Coronavirus, announced Kuwait's $ 10 million humanitarian aid to Iran.

In this conversation, Iranian Foreign Minister, praising the Kuwaiti government and nation, called for contracting Coronavirus a global issue and required regional and global cooperation.

Zarif, denouncing the US unilateral and illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation, urged Kuwait to engage in a global effort to stop and disregard these inhumane sanctions.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that a total of 14,991 have been infected with the coronavirus. Unfortunately, 853 people have lost their lives.

Uzbekistan sent aid to Iran by plane on Monday to fight coronavirus outbreak, the aid included sanitary and medical items.

Some other countries, including China, Turkey, the UAE, Germany, France, the UK, Japan, Qatar, Azerbaijan, and Russia, have sent aid to Iran to help the country fight the potentially fatal disease.

