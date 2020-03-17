Mar 17, 2020, 1:56 PM
My share in fighting coronavirus epidemic

Italian musician plays for Iranian New Year in coronavirus days

Tehran, March 17, IRNA – Italian jazz musician played a famous Iranian piece and published the video to express friendship and solidarity of the Iranian and Italian people in fighting coronavirus pandemic.

Francesca Cafiso said that “Booy-e Eidi” by late Farhad Mehrad (1944-2002). The piece was a hit and is traditionally played near Nowruz by Iranian musicians.

Cafisco said in the video, “In such hard times that Iran and Italy are passing in the current of fight against the coronavirus outbreak, I send a musical message through Italian Embassy in Tehran.”

“A message of friendship, sympathy, and hope to Iran, which I closely know. The memory of Iran will be alive in my heart forever.”

“Be strong, Iran. Be strong, Italy.”

