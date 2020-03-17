Italian musician plays for Iranian New Year in coronavirus days

Francesca Cafiso said that “Booy-e Eidi” by late Farhad Mehrad (1944-2002). The piece was a hit and is traditionally played near Nowruz by Iranian musicians.

Cafisco said in the video, “In such hard times that Iran and Italy are passing in the current of fight against the coronavirus outbreak, I send a musical message through Italian Embassy in Tehran.”

“A message of friendship, sympathy, and hope to Iran, which I closely know. The memory of Iran will be alive in my heart forever.”

“Be strong, Iran. Be strong, Italy.”

