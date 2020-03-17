Russia calls for lifting US sanctions obstacle to Iran's campaign against corona pandemic

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has recently announced that US sanctions have imposed $200b losses on Iran and have hampered Iran's campaign to contain coronavirus pandemic.

It added that the main reason behind large number of coronavirus victims in Iran is the US sanctions restricting Iran to provide medical and emergency supplies against the pandemic.

The US maximum pressure had made millions of Iranian citizens unable to be provided with medicines, the president said in a statement.

US’ inhuman policy caused serious humanitarian crisis in Iran, the president said.

Russian Foreign Minister referred to Iran firm determination to be committed to nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He stressed Russian principled determination to preserve JCPOA, saying that the Russian Federation is ready to help bring back balanced and stable situation.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish