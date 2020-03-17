Mar 17, 2020, 12:02 PM
My share in fighting coronavirus epidemic

Russia calls for lifting US sanctions obstacle to Iran's campaign against corona pandemic

Moscow, March 17, IRNA – Russian Foreign Ministry in statement urged the United States to remove sanctions against Iran which created obstacle to Iran's campaign against corona epidemic.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has recently announced that US sanctions have imposed $200b losses on Iran and have hampered Iran's campaign to contain coronavirus pandemic.

It added that the main reason behind large number of coronavirus victims in Iran is the US sanctions restricting Iran to provide medical and emergency supplies against the pandemic.

The US maximum pressure had made millions of Iranian citizens unable to be provided with medicines, the president said in a statement.

US’ inhuman policy caused serious humanitarian crisis in Iran, the president said.

Russian Foreign Minister referred to Iran firm determination to be committed to nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He stressed Russian principled determination to preserve JCPOA, saying that the Russian Federation is ready to help bring back balanced and stable situation.

