Rouhani says Iran will pass through difficult days

The president made the remarks in the inaugural ceremony of a highway in the Iranian capital.

“I bow to all doctors, nurses and medical personnel for their relentless services to the patients round the clock and have saved the lives of many people so far,” Rouhani said.

He wished immediate recovery for all the patients and all those affected by the corona virus.

The president expressed certainty that these tough times will be left behind and this sorrow will fade away.

The first cases of infection to the coconavirus were detected in Iran on February 19. Since then some 14,991 people have been affected by the virus out of whom some 853 have lost their lives.

