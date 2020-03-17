Iranian teachers help contain COVID19 by online teaching

Coronavirus has affected ordinary life of all people in Iran and over 100,000 people have contracted the corona pandemic worldwide, Iranians are making every effort to defeat it by wide-scale campaigns.

Today, many emergency businesses are rendering online services cancelling personal contacts and Iranians’ houses have turned to a bastion to contain spread of coronavirus.

Now, education in Iran is through cyber space and every house has become a school.

Siavash Jamshidi, a teacher from Lorestan said that in line with preventive measures to contain coronavirus, the students have been taught how to take care of themselves with regard to the way COVID19 spreads.

Students were reminded that wearing face-mask is not necessary for all, but infected ones must wear mask.

The head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that 14,991 Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran and 853 of them have succumbed to death.

He added that 4,996 infected Iranians have recovered so far and were discharged from hospitals.

