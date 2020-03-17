Iranian director makes films to have a share in fight coronavirus outbreak

Speaking to IRNA correspondent, Kamali said that his documentaries will encourage the people to obey the sanity and health care rules to contain spread of the virus.

The best way to combat the epidemic is to remain at home, 'wash your hands', read books and watch films, he said, adding that he has begun to undertake his share to this campaign against the epidemic and fulfill his social duty in this regard.

He urged people to help the vulnerable class of society to meet their health care needs in the current tough time.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 853 people in Iran so far, affecting 14,991 others, official reports say.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish