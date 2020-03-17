Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 17

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- National plan to turn blight into blessing

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says strategies and health recommendations adopted by Iran’s health ministry and its national headquarters, set up to manage a nationwide fight against the coronavirus outbreak, are compulsory for all Iranians.

- Russia: Militants in Idlib not complying with ceasefire

The Russian Foreign Ministry says foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants are not complying with the terms of a ceasefire reached earlier this month by Ankara and Moscow to halt an escalation of violence in Syria’s embattled northwestern province of Idlib.

- Sardar Azmoun scores hat-trick against Ural

Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun scored a hat-trick as Zenit thrashed Ural 7-1 in the Russian Premier League.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year longlist announced

The longlist for the Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year award was announced on Sunday and film director Narges Abyar is the most renowned figure on the list.

- Inflation expected to decline in next 3 months: SCI

The Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) expects the inflation rate in the country to experience a downward trend in the first quarter of the coming Iranian calendar year (starts on March 19), IRNA reported on Monday.

- IRGC on alert to counter coronavirus

Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Hossein Salami said on Monday that the IRGC is on alert to counter against the coronavirus outbreak.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- TSE claws back ground after losses

Emerging from one of its longest bear markets in recent times, Tehran Stock Exchange turned bullish Monday thanks to the contribution of institutional investors.

- Exporters sold €16b on secondary forex market

Exporters of non-oil goods sold €16 billion ($17.8 billion) in their overseas revenues on the secondary foreign exchange market, known as Nima, since the beginning of the current fiscal year that ends on March 19.

- COVID-19 affects 15,000, claims 853 lives

Nearly 15,000 people have contracted the virus known as COVID-19 as of Monday, with the death toll reaching 853, a health official announced.

