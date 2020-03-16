UNICEF sends third medical equipment aid package to Iran

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, in addition to medical equipment, the aid package includes guidelines in the Persian language for protecting children against the deadly virus and creating a secure environment for children at home during the outbreak of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, UAE and Uzbekistan sent aid packages to Iran on Monday to assist the country in its anti-coronavirus campaign.

Some other countries, including China, Turkey, the UAE, Germany, France, the UK, Japan, Qatar, Azerbaijan, and Russia, have sent aid to Iran to help the country fight the potentially fatal disease.

