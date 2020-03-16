Iran's ambassador says corona not discriminating between rich, poor

In a post on his official Twitter account, Qasemi also cited a poem of well-known Iranian poet Sa'di Shirazi "The children of Adam are the members of each other, who are in their creation from the same essence.

When day and age hurt one of these members, other members will be left (with) no serenity," saying that world is like a single body and all share each other's sufferings.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that a total of 14,991 have been infected with the coronavirus. Unfortunately, 853 people have lost their lives.

This is while some 4,790 people recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals.

