Mar 16, 2020, 11:01 PM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83717537
0 Persons

Tags

UK envoy praises Iranians' support for each other in fighting coronavirus

UK envoy praises Iranians' support for each other in fighting coronavirus

Tehran, March 16, IRNA – British Ambassador in Iran Rob Macaire said on Monday that this year's Nowruz will be different for the Iranians as they will stay at home, but they will certainly support each other in combating coronavirus.

He said in a video message in his Instagram page on Monday that hoping for a new year is impossible without heeding the hard conditions Iran is facing.

Britain will do its part in the case of regional security, compliance with JCPOA and Iran's trade ties with the UK, he said.

Macaire further noted that the entire world is under pressure of COVID-19 and Iran is one of the main countries facing coronavirus outbreak.

Iranian doctors, nurses and medical personnel are struggling  skillfully in the medical centers, he said, noting that like the other countries, Iran is also facing shortcomings and that's for the same reason that Britain, France and Germany sent a package of aid wroth five million euros.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 11 =