UK envoy praises Iranians' support for each other in fighting coronavirus

He said in a video message in his Instagram page on Monday that hoping for a new year is impossible without heeding the hard conditions Iran is facing.

Britain will do its part in the case of regional security, compliance with JCPOA and Iran's trade ties with the UK, he said.

Macaire further noted that the entire world is under pressure of COVID-19 and Iran is one of the main countries facing coronavirus outbreak.

Iranian doctors, nurses and medical personnel are struggling skillfully in the medical centers, he said, noting that like the other countries, Iran is also facing shortcomings and that's for the same reason that Britain, France and Germany sent a package of aid wroth five million euros.

