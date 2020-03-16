Croatian FM expresses solidarity with Iran in fighting coronavirus

He also expressed condolences with the families of coronavirus victims during the telephone conversation.

The two ministers also discussed latest developments surrounding coronavirus outbreak in Iran and world.

Zarif, for his part, stressed the need for not abiding by the US illegal and unilateral sanctions by the EU not only as its part under the JCPOA but also to prevent death of innocent people due to oppressive sanctions.

Earlier, head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education said on Monday that 14,991 Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran and 853 of them have succumbed to death.

Kianoush Jahanpour went on to say that 4,996 infected Iranians have so far recovered from the disease.

