Iran envoy: Sanctions hindering Iran's battle against COVID-19

In her article which was published in a Danish newspaper, Nadipour referred to impact of sanctions on the process of fighting coronavirus in Iran, saying the outbreak of COVID-19 made all countries take measures in fighting the epidemic.

This is while, in spite of having powerful health and medical system, Iran has so far faced many problems in fighting coronavirus, she added.

Despite the fact that US has claimed that food and drug have not been sanctioned, Iran’s access to foreign goods including drug and medical equipment has become limited, she noted.

She went on to say that restricting Iran’s access to humanitarian goods namely drug and food is regarded as violation of international regulations.

Despite the fact that the issue has also been underlined by International Court of Justice, US has not only neglected ICJ request to lift limitations on exporting drug, medical equipment, food and agricultural products, but it has imposed more sanctions, Nadipour said.

Elsewhere in her remarks, Iranian diplomat urged the international community to react to US’ bullying and taking advantage of economic power as a political tool to create suffering for others.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that despite the US claims that medical items are not sanctioned, they have practically blocked the way and have not let Iran's financial resources in other countries enter Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA).

Mousavi said the US’ measures are nothing but deception.

They have launched a financial channel but they do not let "us enter our financial resources in other countries into it".

"We have been negotiating with one of the countries in which we have financial resources" and they claim that Americans are creating roadblock for entering resources into the channel and take advantage of them in this situation.

The head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that 14,991 Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran and 853 of them have succumbed to death.

He added that 4,996 infected Iranians have recovered so far.

