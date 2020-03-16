Russian official advises Iranians to overcome COVID-19 with patience

Speaking to IRNA, Shabanov urged the Iranian people to observe instructions presented by Iran's Health Ministry.

He added that Iran would be able to fight coronavirus in a better situation if the US sanctions did not exist.

Shabanov noted that the US and its allies are trying to create dissatisfaction among Iranians.

Russia will stand by the Iranian government and people, Shabanov said stressing the importance of maintaining mutual cooperation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Russian official lauded the Iranian health system, saying Iran will certainly be successful.

He expressed hope for Iran to be able to produce coronavirus vaccine.

Shabanov reiterated that international cooperation is of importance in achieving success.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish