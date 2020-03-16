Chinese scholar offers unity as key to defeat COVID-19 in Iran

Speaking to IRNA, Ling said Iran and China enjoy good relations for containing coronavirus.

He pointed to health and medical donations since the outbreak of coronavirus and sharing China's experiences with Iran for containing the pandemic.

Ling went on to say that Chinese people have always been concerned about Iranians’ health and safety and will spare no efforts in helping them.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Chinese scholar urged people to protect themselves and their families as well as economy and society of their country.

Ling called for pursuing coronavirus pandemic development in China and the world, avoiding to rely on false information and making the society united by giving positive energy in line with fighting coronavirus.

The head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that 14,991 Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran and 853 of them have succumbed to death.

He added that 4,996 infected Iranians have recovered so far.

