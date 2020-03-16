Chinese professor urges Iranians to defeat COVID-19 in coop with gov’t

Speaking to IRNA, Jide said the Iranian people can overcome coronavirus by staying at home, avoiding trips and observing health recommendations.

Coronavirus has no drug or vaccine and has affected the entire world, he said, adding that paying attention to health issues presented by experts is the only way to contain it.

He offered Iranians to take advantage of China in containing the pandemic, saying if the Chinese people had not cooperated with health officials, the virus’ outbreak would have continued.

Jide noted that prevention is the only option for fighting coronavirus.

Referring to Iranian contribution to Chinese people since the beginning of the pandemic, Chinese scholar said people of China and its government will be ready to help Iran with regard to sending equipment and transferring experiences.

The head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that 14,991 Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran and 853 of them have succumbed to death.

He added that 4,996 infected Iranians have recovered so far.

