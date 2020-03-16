Pres. Rouhani: Statistics on containing coronavirus very promising

In the meeting which was held on Monday, President Rouhani said that the Health Minister Namaki presented a report at today's meeting which was very promising.

The president stated that according to the recent report he has received, many hospitals of the armed forces have been prepared, and thanked all the medical staff for rendering timely medical services.

Rouhani also appreciated the police and law enforcement forces for managing the coronavirus crisis because they have an active presence everywhere and in all streets.

He added that we can certainly overcome the coronavirus crisis with national and public efforts.

President Hassan Rouhani urged people not to leave their homes as far as possible and follow all health guidelines and protocols.

Rouhani reiterated that according to what the Ministry of Health and Interior ministry have coordinated, people will be checked out of cities tomorrow with fever and anthropomorphic devices, and if a case is detected that person must be returned home and quarantined, and in some cases even referred to medical centers.

Officials will not allow the suspected cases to continue their trip and will be returned to their homes, the president added.



Rouhani said that he urged people to cooperate with all enforcement agencies if they are told at the cities exit points that it is not possible to continue their journeys, because it may be detrimental to them and the public.



The 'National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus' is to control the conditions in order to create a healthy society for all, Rouhani said.

